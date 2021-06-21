Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield [Image 1 of 4]

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sergeant Major Veronica Harvey, a senior logistician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, changes the full color U.S. flag of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Maurice King, from HHC, 3rd DSTB, for a subdued version, signifying the unit it deploying prior to departing from Fort Stewart June 21. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade will deploy for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield to provide logistic support and control throughout the Central Command area of operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6703697
    VIRIN: 210621-A-BS718-004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade 3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Operation S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT