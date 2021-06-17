Dover AFB leaders engage with community

Theo Dressler, left, Dressler Asset Management and Financial Planning financial advisor, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, during the Military Affaire event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 17, 2021. The annual event brings Dover AFB and community leaders together to network and build relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

