Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB leaders engage with community [Image 1 of 5]

    Dover AFB leaders engage with community

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, right, speaks with Judge Ernst Arndt, during the Military Affaire event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 17, 2021. The annual event brings Dover AFB and community leaders together to network and build relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 10:44
    Photo ID: 6703274
    VIRIN: 210617-F-MO780-1068
    Resolution: 3949x3016
    Size: 786.84 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB leaders engage with community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB leaders engage with community
    Dover AFB leaders engage with community
    Dover AFB leaders engage with community
    Dover AFB leaders engage with community
    Dover AFB leaders engage with community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    Networking
    Community
    Air Power
    Dover
    Military Affaire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT