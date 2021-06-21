Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFFHC CHOD Israel

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Joseph Lawson 

    Army Photo

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley and Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces render a saulte during the playing of national anthem of the United States by the U.S. Air Force Band during an enhanced Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., June 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph B. Lawson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 09:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHC CHOD Israel [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

