Special Operations Forces from Greece and Serbia pull security and conduct patrol training during ORION 21 in Avlona, Greece June 1, 2021. ORION 21 is a Greek exercise designed to test international collaborations, the role of Special Operations Forces in the Balkan and Mediterranean regions, and the enhancement of Greek operational capabilities in multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 09:13 Photo ID: 6703049 VIRIN: 210601-A-RQ926-1077 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 22.06 MB Location: AVLONA, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations Forces participate in Greek-led exercise ORION 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.