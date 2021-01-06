Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Forces participate in Greek-led exercise ORION 21 [Image 6 of 11]

    Special Operations Forces participate in Greek-led exercise ORION 21

    AVLONA, GREECE

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Therese Prats 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Greek Special Operations Forces conduct vehicle interdiction training during ORION 21 in Avlona, Greece June 1, 2021. ORION 21 is a Greek exercise designed to test international collaborations, the role of Special Operations Forces in the Balkan and Mediterranean regions, and the enhancement of Greek operational capabilities in multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 09:13
    Photo ID: 6703048
    VIRIN: 210601-A-RQ926-1036
    Resolution: 5826x3884
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: AVLONA, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Forces participate in Greek-led exercise ORION 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    SOF
    Greek SOF
    ORION 21

