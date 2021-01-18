NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Van Wagenen, deputy chief of staff for operations of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in the United Kingdom, leads warfighting concept discussions with with multinational troops during a senior leader academics seminar in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 18, 2021. (Photo by British Army Lance Corporal Kristina Bradley)

