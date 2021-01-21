Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens

    NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Van Wagenen, deputy chief of staff for operations of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in the United Kingdom, shares warfighting concepts with multinational troops during a senior leader academics seminar in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 19, 2021, as MNC-SE prepares for a Defender Europe 21 command post exercise. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor/ U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 07:40
    Photo ID: 6702916
    VIRIN: 210121-A-TN552-006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO 
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens
    NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens

    NATO problem solving, building strength through international lens

    TAGS

    NATO
    Bucharest
    Allied Rapid Reaction Corps
    ARRC
    DCOS OPS
    Van Wagenen

