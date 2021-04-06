Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, SHAPE, Belgium [Image 9 of 9]

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, SHAPE, Belgium

    SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bonnie L. Kovatch, Allied Forces North Battalion commander delivers a speech during a Change of Command Ceremony at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 4, 2021. A change of command ceremony is rich of symbolism and heritage that celebrates achievements of the outgoing commander while welcoming the incoming leadership to the command. Gardner relinquished command of the unit to Kovatch. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Henri Cambier)

     

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:08
    Photo ID: 6702677
    VIRIN: 210604-A-HZ738-0154
    Resolution: 5112x4569
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE
    Change of Command
    AFnorth
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

