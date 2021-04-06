Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, SHAPE, Belgium

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gretchen J. Gardner, Allied Forces North Battalion outgoing commander delivers a speech during a Change of Command Ceremony at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe , Belgium, June 4, 2021. A change of command ceremony is rich of symbolism and heritage that celebrates achievements of the outgoing commander while welcoming the incoming leadership to the command. Gardner relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Bonnie L. Kovatch. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Henri Cambier)





Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 Location: SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE