1SBCT Soldier crowned Miss Colorado

Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, displays her crown after winning first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Two reasons for Spence’s drive to compete in Miss Colorado and Miss America are to spread awareness for mental health and to keep the memory and dreams of her departed sister alive. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

