    1SBCT Soldier crowned Miss Colorado

    1SBCT Soldier crowned Miss Colorado

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, displays her sash after winning first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Two reasons for Spence’s drive to compete in Miss Colorado and Miss America are to spread awareness for mental health and to keep the memory and dreams of her departed sister alive. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6702555
    VIRIN: 210616-A-OF090-332
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US
    This work, 1SBCT Soldier crowned Miss Colorado [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    Miss America
    Miss Colorado

