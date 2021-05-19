A boat crew from USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training on assisting vessels in distress during the cutter’s deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 19, 2021. The Tahoma’s crew participated in Operation Orion VI, an international naval campaign to combat drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 23:24
|Photo ID:
|6702554
|VIRIN:
|210519-G-GO100-1002
|Resolution:
|1538x1028
|Size:
|440.09 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|KITTERY, ME, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training in the Eastern Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Tahoma returns from 79-day counter narcotics patrol working with Allies and partners
LEAVE A COMMENT