A boat crew from USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training on assisting vessels in distress during the cutter’s deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 19, 2021. The Tahoma’s crew participated in Operation Orion VI, an international naval campaign to combat drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 23:24 Photo ID: 6702554 VIRIN: 210519-G-GO100-1002 Resolution: 1538x1028 Size: 440.09 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training in the Eastern Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.