    USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training in the Eastern Pacific [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training in the Eastern Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A boat crew from USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training on assisting vessels in distress during the cutter’s deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 19, 2021. The Tahoma’s crew participated in Operation Orion VI, an international naval campaign to combat drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 23:24
    Photo ID: 6702554
    VIRIN: 210519-G-GO100-1002
    Resolution: 1538x1028
    Size: 440.09 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: KITTERY, ME, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) conducts training in the Eastern Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

