USCGC Tahoma, HITRON works with the Colombian naval vessel ARC Punta Ardita

An MH-65 helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, operating from USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908), works with the Colombian naval vessel ARC Punta Ardita (PC 147) during joint operations to combat drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2021. The crew of Tahoma returned to Kittery, Maine, on June 18, 2021, after a successful 79-day counter-narcotics and smuggling patrol in the Eastern Pacific interdicting two vessels, seizing 7,300 pounds of cocaine, worth a combined total of roughly $105 million, and detained eight suspected drug smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|05.25.2021
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|KITTERY, ME, US
