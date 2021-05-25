Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Tahoma, HITRON works with the Colombian naval vessel ARC Punta Ardita [Image 1 of 2]

    USCGC Tahoma, HITRON works with the Colombian naval vessel ARC Punta Ardita

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    An MH-65 helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, operating from USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908), works with the Colombian naval vessel ARC Punta Ardita (PC 147) during joint operations to combat drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2021. The crew of Tahoma returned to Kittery, Maine, on June 18, 2021, after a successful 79-day counter-narcotics and smuggling patrol in the Eastern Pacific interdicting two vessels, seizing 7,300 pounds of cocaine, worth a combined total of roughly $105 million, and detained eight suspected drug smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
