    A-10s execute air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    A-10s execute air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 25th Fighter Squadron fly in formation after conducting an air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21, out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise that serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures, while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:23
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s execute air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Eielson AFB
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

