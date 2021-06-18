U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 25th Fighter Squadron fly in formation after conducting an air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21, out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise that serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures, while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6702409 VIRIN: 210618-F-OF524-0154 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 5.93 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10s execute air combat exercise during Red Flag-Alaska 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.