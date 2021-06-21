MALS 16 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Meghan A. Kennerly (right), the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Jason M. Fiduccia (left), the incoming commanding officer, during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 21, 2021. The change of command from one officer to the other marks the transition of new leadership that will prepare the Marine Corps for the next generation of innovation, technology, and advancements to the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

