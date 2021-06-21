Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS 16 Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    MALS 16 Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Sergeant Major John J. Miller (right), sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Meghan A. Kennerly, the outgoing commanding officer during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 21, 2021. The change of command from one officer to the other marks the transition of new leadership that will prepare the Marine Corps for the next generation of innovation, technology, and advancements to the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MALS 16 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

