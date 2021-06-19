Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Pre-Underway Maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Pre-Underway Maintenance

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210619-N-RL695-1024
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 19, 2021) -- Electrician’s Mate 1st Class David Ordoyne, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conducts pre-underway maintenance on helicopter flight deck lighting and navigation equipment in the helicopter control tower, June 19, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6702327
    VIRIN: 210619-N-RL695-1024
    Resolution: 6549x4366
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    electrician’s mate
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

