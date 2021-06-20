USS Sioux City Sailors Man the Rails

210620-N-RL695-1018

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 20, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), man the rails as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

