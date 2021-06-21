Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    97-year-old WWII veteran Sgt. Dan McBride visits Fort Campbell, Ky., June 21st, 2021, during Week of the Eagle to share his experiences from D-Day, Market Garden, and Battle of the Bulge with the current Soldiers of the 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), McBride’s formed regiment, and the very first infantry regiment of the 101st.
    “If I could, I would do it all again under the same conditions,” said McBride. “I’d
    reenlist right now if they’d let me!”
    (U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson and Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6702326
    VIRIN: 210621-A-SM257-930
    Resolution: 6185x4480
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021
    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021
    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021
    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021
    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021
    WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    101
    WoE2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT