WWII Veteran Dan McBride presentation, Week of the Eagles 2021

97-year-old WWII veteran Sgt. Dan McBride visits Fort Campbell, Ky., June 21st, 2021, during Week of the Eagle to share his experiences from D-Day, Market Garden, and Battle of the Bulge with the current Soldiers of the 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), McBride’s formed regiment, and the very first infantry regiment of the 101st.

“If I could, I would do it all again under the same conditions,” said McBride. “I’d

reenlist right now if they’d let me!”

(U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson and Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

