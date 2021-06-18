A group of students from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Innovation Camp present their invention in front of a panel of judges, June 18, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Each student received a certificate as well as a circuit board to use for future projects, provided by the U.S. Air Force Research Lab. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6702298
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-F3317-1001
|Resolution:
|1771x1283
|Size:
|649.15 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
