    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A group of students from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Innovation Camp present their invention in front of a panel of judges, June 18, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Each student received a certificate as well as a circuit board to use for future projects, provided by the U.S. Air Force Research Lab. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6702298
    VIRIN: 210618-F-F3317-1001
    Resolution: 1771x1283
    Size: 649.15 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp, by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    HollomanAFB

