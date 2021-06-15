Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp [Image 4 of 6]

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Circuit boards were used to teach the students from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Innovation Camp about electronic circuits and coding, June 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The students learned how to build electronic circuits using sensors to take in information, and used various types of outputs to cause action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6702297
    VIRIN: 210615-F-HH678-1067
    Resolution: 5197x3261
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp
    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holloman hosts STEM Innovation Camp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HollomanAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT