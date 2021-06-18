Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 72nd "People's King” El Rey Feo LXXII crowned in Downtown SA [Image 2 of 10]

    The 72nd &quot;People's King” El Rey Feo LXXII crowned in Downtown SA

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and his wife, Dawna, visit with Joint Base San Antonio fiesta military ambassadors during the crowning of Thomas R. Aguillon, 72nd "People's King” El Rey Feo LXXII, at the San Fernando Cathedral in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The Rey Feo tradition began in 1947 by League of United Latin American Citizens council in San Antonio. Ranking officials representing all of the military services and the military ambassadors attended. Fiesta San Antonio is a series of events honoring the defenders who fought in "Battle of the Alamo" and the "Battle of San Jacinto” in 1836, both important events that shaped the history of San Antonio and Texas. Fiesta celebrates the history of the military in San Antonio and Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6702218
    VIRIN: 210618-F-YQ806-046
    Resolution: 3000x1986
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 72nd "People's King” El Rey Feo LXXII crowned in Downtown SA [Image 10 of 10], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Fiesta 2021

