Thomas R. Aguillon addresses the crowd after being crowned the 72nd "People's King” El Rey Feo LXXII during a ceremony at the San Fernando Cathedral in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The Rey Feo tradition began in 1947 by League of United Latin American Citizens council in San Antonio. Ranking officials representing all of the military services and the military ambassadors attended. Fiesta San Antonio is a series of events honoring the defenders who fought in "Battle of the Alamo" and the "Battle of San Jacinto” in 1836, both important events that shaped the history of San Antonio and Texas. Fiesta celebrates the history of the military in San Antonio and Texas.

