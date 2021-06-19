Oregon Army National Guard Sergeants, Jeremy Jamison (right) of the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) describes what State Firefighter, Robert Stacey, (left) is looking for during and external patrol at the Olympic Track and Field Trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., June 19, 2021. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6702185
|VIRIN:
|210619-Z-CM403-124
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard's 102nd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team (CST) [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Aaron Perkins
