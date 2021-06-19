Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard's 102nd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team (CST) [Image 3 of 6]

    Oregon National Guard's 102nd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team (CST)

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Jamison of the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) showcases the equipment truck that he uses on the job at the Olympic Track and Field Trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., June 19, 2021. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6702184
    VIRIN: 210619-Z-CM403-069
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Oregon National Guard's 102nd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team (CST) [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Air Force
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    Olympic Trials

