U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dawson McCartney, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, practices soldering wires at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2021. Soldering is used to repair wires in equipment rather than replacing the entire line, saving time and money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6702042 VIRIN: 210617-F-FG548-1019 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.25 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintain and Train [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.