Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintain and Train [Image 4 of 4]

    Maintain and Train

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dawson McCartney, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, practices soldering wires at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2021. Soldering is used to repair wires in equipment rather than replacing the entire line, saving time and money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6702042
    VIRIN: 210617-F-FG548-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintain and Train [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintain and Train
    Maintain and Train
    Maintain and Train
    Maintain and Train

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    aerospace ground equipment
    AGE
    maintenance
    33rd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT