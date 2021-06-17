U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Braxton Peleaz, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, tests a combined generating conditioned air cart at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2021. Combined generating conditioned air carts are diesel powered generators that provide F-35A Lightning II jets with aircraft cooling and system support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6702040
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-FG548-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintain and Train [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
