Nicole Hernandez has been selected as environmental compliance line leader for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. She has served at the command for over three years in her previous roles as an environmental compliance project manager and environmental production coordinator.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 12:58 Photo ID: 6701765 VIRIN: 210621-N-HG124-1002 Resolution: 1859x2276 Size: 427.26 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: BEL AIR, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nicole Hernandez, NAVFAC Washington environmental compliance line leader [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.