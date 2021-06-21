Nicole Hernandez Selected as Environmental Compliance Line Leader for NAVFAC Washington

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Nicole Hernandez has been selected as environmental compliance line leader for Naval...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Nicole Hernandez has been selected as environmental compliance line leader for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. She has served at the command for over three years in her previous roles as an environmental compliance project manager and environmental production coordinator. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - Nicole Hernandez has been selected as environmental compliance line leader for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. She has served at the command for over three years in her previous roles as an environmental compliance project manager and environmental production coordinator.



“Nicole brings a wealth of knowledge with over 18 years of federal and environmental consulting experience,” said Robert Williams, NAVFAC Washington environmental business line leader. “Her many accomplishments and outstanding abilities make her a great addition to our environmental leadership team.”



Hernandez earned both her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and her master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a licensed professional engineer. In her previous role, she worked with all environmental project managers at NAVFAC Washington and facilitated the initiation of all environmental projects in the National Capital Region.



“I am looking forward to continuing to work with the environmental compliance staff, striving for continuous and incremental improvement of our programs,” Hernandez said.



Hernandez lives in Bel Air, Maryland with her husband and three teenage children. In her free time, she is most likely be found hiking in the hills or kayaking on the Chesapeake Bay.