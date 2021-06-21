Members of the West Virginia National Guard and the Qatar Emiri Land Forces pose for a photo at the QELF headquarters in Doha, Qatar, June 21, 2021. West Virginia and Qatar officially formalized their partnership during the visit with Qatari Armed Forces as a part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)
West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership
