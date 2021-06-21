Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership [Image 4 of 4]

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership

    DOHA, QATAR

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Holli Nelson 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard and the Qatar Emiri Land Forces pose for a photo at the QELF headquarters in Doha, Qatar, June 21, 2021. West Virginia and Qatar officially formalized their partnership during the visit with Qatari Armed Forces as a part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6701532
    VIRIN: 210621-Z-XR107-1010
    Resolution: 6032x3072
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership
    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership
    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership
    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    SPP
    WVNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT