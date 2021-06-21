Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership [Image 3 of 4]

    West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership

    DOHA, QATAR

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Holli Nelson 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Brig. Gen. William Crane, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, and Staff Brigadier Khalid Alkhayareen, Director of the International Forces Affairs Directory for Qatar's International Military Cooperation Authority, sign an expression of cooperation document between the State of West Virginia and the State of Qatar June 21, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The expression of cooperation document signifies the official formalization of the partnership between West Virginia and Qatar as a part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6701531
    VIRIN: 210621-Z-XR107-1003
    Resolution: 5950x3767
    Size: 15.8 MB
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    This work, West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    SPP
    WVNG

