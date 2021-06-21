West Virginia, Qatar formalize military partnership

Brig. Gen. William Crane, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, and Staff Brigadier Khalid Alkhayareen, Director of the International Forces Affairs Directory for Qatar's International Military Cooperation Authority, sign an expression of cooperation document between the State of West Virginia and the State of Qatar June 21, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The expression of cooperation document signifies the official formalization of the partnership between West Virginia and Qatar as a part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)

