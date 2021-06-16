Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training to protect all Airmen [Image 2 of 2]

    Training to protect all Airmen

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Leo Balasi, 22nd Security Forces Squadron police officer, performs training drills on a multiple interactive learning objective training simulator June 16, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The MILO is a simulator that allows security forces members to practice and train on use of force in a variety of scenarios such as active shooters, emergency calls and trespassers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6701301
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XM616-0104
    Resolution: 5647x3769
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, Training to protect all Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    22nd SFS

