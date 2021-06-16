Leo Balasi, 22nd Security Forces Squadron police officer, performs training drills on a multiple interactive learning objective training simulator June 16, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The MILO is a simulator that allows security forces members to practice and train on use of force in a variety of scenarios such as active shooters, emergency calls and trespassers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6701301
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-XM616-0104
|Resolution:
|5647x3769
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Training to protect all Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS
