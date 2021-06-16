Training to protect all Airmen

Leo Balasi, 22nd Security Forces Squadron police officer, performs training drills on a multiple interactive learning objective training simulator June 16, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The MILO is a simulator that allows security forces members to practice and train on use of force in a variety of scenarios such as active shooters, emergency calls and trespassers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

