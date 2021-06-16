Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training to protect all Airmen

    Training to protect all Airmen

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Mathew Miller, 22nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, reloads his weapon while he performs box drills on a training simulator June 16, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Training drills allow security forces members to familiarize themselves with their gear as well as proper application of force when identifying and reacting to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6701299
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XM616-0075
    Resolution: 6251x4172
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training to protect all Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training to protect all Airmen
    Training to protect all Airmen

    CATM
    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    22nd SFS

