Airman 1st Class Mathew Miller, 22nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, reloads his weapon while he performs box drills on a training simulator June 16, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Training drills allow security forces members to familiarize themselves with their gear as well as proper application of force when identifying and reacting to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)
Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 09:52
Photo ID:
|6701299
VIRIN:
|210616-F-XM616-0075
Resolution:
|6251x4172
Size:
|4.69 MB
Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|1
This work, Training to protect all Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
