    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF [Image 2 of 3]

    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF

    21ST TACTICAL AIR BASE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.28.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wade, 52nd Operations Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment quality assurance, center right, demonstrates the use of a joint combined aircrew system tester training system at the 21st tactical air base in April 2021. JCASTs are used to equip aircrew with the right amount of oxygen needed to keep flying in the event of high altitudes. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021
    Photo ID: 6701088
    VIRIN: 210617-F-PJ020-1127
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: 21ST TACTICAL AIR BASE, CZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    training
    Air Advisors
    building partner capacity
    435th Contingency Response Group
    435th CRSS

