Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF

Members of the 52nd Operations Support Squadron from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and the Czechian Air Force pose for a photo at the 21st tactical air base in April 2021. From April 26-30, the 435th CRSS air advisor team and members of the 52nd OSS deployed to the Czech Republic to train Czechian air force members on joint combined aircrew system testers. (Courtesy Photo)

