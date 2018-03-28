Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF [Image 3 of 3]

    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF

    21ST TACTICAL AIR BASE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.28.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 52nd Operations Support Squadron from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and the Czechian Air Force pose for a photo at the 21st tactical air base in April 2021. From April 26-30, the 435th CRSS air advisor team and members of the 52nd OSS deployed to the Czech Republic to train Czechian air force members on joint combined aircrew system testers. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:56
    Photo ID: 6701089
    VIRIN: 210617-F-PJ020-1128
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 247.13 KB
    Location: 21ST TACTICAL AIR BASE, CZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF
    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF
    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Proactive deterrence in action: 435th CRSS air advisors train Czechian AF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    training
    Air Advisors
    building partner capacity
    435th Contingency Response Group
    435th CRSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT