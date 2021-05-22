Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, USS Portland Wet Well Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    11th MEU, USS Portland Wet Well Operations

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), offload Landing Craft, Utility 1681, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

