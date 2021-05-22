PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) secure Landing Craft, Utility 1681, with Assault Craft Unit 1, as it enters the well deck, May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 00:41
|Photo ID:
|6700770
|VIRIN:
|210522-M-PQ699-2307
|Resolution:
|4230x3173
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU, USS Portland Wet Well Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
