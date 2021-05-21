VMM-165 (Rein.) Aircraft Transport Personnel While Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph McDonnell, an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), secures a CH-53E Super Stallion to the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 21. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

