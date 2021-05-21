Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Aircraft Transport Personnel While Underway [Image 1 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Aircraft Transport Personnel While Underway

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) guide a MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during takeoff, May 21. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 00:27
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Super Stallion
    Training
    Naval Integration

