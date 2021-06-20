Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parachute training Tradewinds 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    Parachute training Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard's Bravo Company, 1-185, Assault Helicopter Battalion, take a group photo during Tradewinds 2021, London Air Base, Guyana, June 20. Bravo Company provided air support to the international parachute training exercise. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. N.W. Huertas)

