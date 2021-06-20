Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard's Bravo Company, 1-185th, Assault Helicopter Battalion, take a group photo during Tradewinds 2021, London Air Base, Guyana, June 20. Bravo Company provided air support to the international parachute training exercise. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6700680 VIRIN: 210620-Z-RH401-0097 Resolution: 6395x4263 Size: 3.84 MB Location: GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parachute training Tradewinds 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.