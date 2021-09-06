Mission essential 92G Culinary Specialists from across the 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command; work at the Brigade Dining Facility (DFAC) on Fort Riley during their field exercise. The 92Gs aided active component Soldiers in making and dispensing mermites to other organizations and field feeding the 89th Sustainment Brigade during set meal times. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Candace Hoffman, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Public Affairs Officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6700641 VIRIN: 210609-A-DW950-829 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.4 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th Sustainment Brigade Annual Training Exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Candace Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.