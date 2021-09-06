Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89th Sustainment Brigade Annual Training Exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas [Image 1 of 3]

    89th Sustainment Brigade Annual Training Exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Candace Hoffman 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Mission essential 92G Culinary Specialists from across the 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command; work at the Brigade Dining Facility (DFAC) on Fort Riley during their field exercise. The 92Gs aided active component Soldiers in making and dispensing mermites to other organizations and field feeding the 89th Sustainment Brigade during set meal times. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Candace Hoffman, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Public Affairs Officer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Sustainment Brigade Annual Training Exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Candace Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    culinary specialist
    AT
    92G
    mermites

