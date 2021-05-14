A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, taxis out for night air assaults at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria during exercise Swift Response 21, part of the DEFENDER-Europe 21 series of exercises on May 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 09:30 Photo ID: 6700523 VIRIN: 210514-A-KM584-785 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 38.9 MB Location: BEZMER, BG Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to Fight: 12th CAB flexes air assault muscles during Swift Response 21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.