    Ready to Fight: 12th CAB flexes air assault muscles during Swift Response 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Ready to Fight: 12th CAB flexes air assault muscles during Swift Response 21

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, taxis out for night air assaults at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria during exercise Swift Response 21, part of the DEFENDER-Europe 21 series of exercises on May 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 09:30
    Location: BEZMER, BG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Fight: 12th CAB flexes air assault muscles during Swift Response 21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

