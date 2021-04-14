An AH-64 Apache of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, launches from the forward area rearming and refueling point to begin single-ship aerial gunnery tables during the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment's preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Grafenwöhr Training Area on April 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6700522
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-KM584-549
|Resolution:
|9275x6183
|Size:
|24.85 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
