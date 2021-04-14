Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

An AH-64 Apache of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, launches from the forward area rearming and refueling point to begin single-ship aerial gunnery tables during the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment's preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Grafenwöhr Training Area on April 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

