    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64 Apache of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, launches from the forward area rearming and refueling point to begin single-ship aerial gunnery tables during the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment's preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Grafenwöhr Training Area on April 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6700522
    VIRIN: 210414-A-KM584-549
    Resolution: 9275x6183
    Size: 24.85 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

