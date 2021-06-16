U.S. Air Force Capt. Edlislyn Henley, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, conducts a pre-flight briefing during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. Large force exercises sharpen readiness, increase, tactical proficiency, and maintain a ready and combat capable force ready, anytime … anywhere.
African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6700510
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-BT441-1016
|Resolution:
|5215x3470
|Size:
|871.22 KB
|Location:
|KENITRA, MA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Multi-national Medics African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT