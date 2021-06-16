Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-national Medics African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5]

    Multi-national Medics African Lion 21

    KENITRA, MOROCCO

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Edlislyn Henley, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, conducts a pre-flight briefing during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. Large force exercises sharpen readiness, increase, tactical proficiency, and maintain a ready and combat capable force ready, anytime … anywhere.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6700510
    VIRIN: 210616-F-BT441-1016
    Resolution: 5215x3470
    Size: 871.22 KB
    Location: KENITRA, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-national Medics African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Morocco
    37th Airlift Squadron
    AfricanLion
    Personnel Drops
    AL21

