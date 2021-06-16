Multi-national Medics African Lion 21

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secure their medical equipment prior to take-off during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. The AE Airmen worked together to assemble an in-flight care center with all of the necessary machinery and equipment needed to provide care to patients while being transported.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

