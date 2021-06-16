Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-national Medics African Lion 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    Multi-national Medics African Lion 21

    KENITRA, MOROCCO

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secure their medical equipment prior to take-off during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. The AE Airmen worked together to assemble an in-flight care center with all of the necessary machinery and equipment needed to provide care to patients while being transported.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    USAFE
    Morocco
    37th Airlift Squadron
    AfricanLion
    Personnel Drops
    AL21

